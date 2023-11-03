Transport

Romanian authorities close famous mountain roads Transfăgărășan and Transalpina

03 November 2023

CNAIR, the company that manages the road infrastructure, announced that both Transfăgărășan and Transalpina, the famous high-altitude roads in Romania, will be closed for traffic starting Monday, November 6. The decision was taken amid bad weather forecasts.

“Considering the drop in temperature at high altitudes, sudden intensification of the wind, the possibility of thick fog, and for the safety of road users, the decision was made that starting from Monday, November 11, 2023, at 08:00, road traffic will be prohibited for all categories of vehicles,” CNAIR said in an announcement on Facebook. 

DN7C (Transfăgărășan) will be closed on the section between Piscu Negru and Cabana Bâlea Cascadă (km 104+000 - km 130+800), while on DN67C (Transalpina), traffic will be banned between Rânca and Obârșia Lotrului (km 34+800 - km 59+800).

Both mountain roads are closed during the winter and spring months. They usually reopen at the beginning of July.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roibul/Dreamstime.com)

