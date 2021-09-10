Romania reports trade deficit of nearly EUR 13 bln in January-July

In the first seven months of the year, Romania’s trade deficit (FOB/CIF) widened to EUR 12.864 bln, EUR 2.858 bln more compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Institution of Statistics (INS).

Thus, between January 1 and July 31, 2021, the FOB exports amounted to EUR 42.511 bln, and the CIF imports amounted to EUR 55.376 bln.

In the first seven months of this year, the exports increased by 24.5%, and the imports increased by 25.4%, compared to January-July, 2020.

In July 2021, the FOB exports amounted to EUR 6.361 bln, and the CIF imports amounted to EUR 8.547 bln, resulting in a deficit of EUR 2.186 bln. Compared to July 2020, the exports in July 2021 increased by 14.6%, and the imports increased by 24.3%.

Between January 1 and July 31 2021, important shares in the structure of exports and imports were held by the group of machinery and transport equipment (47.5% for exports and 36.4% for imports) and other manufactured products (30. 5% for export and 30.2% for import).

