European Commission gives protected status to Romania’s "Salinate de Turda"

03 November 2023

The European Commission has recently approved the inclusion of the "Salinate de Turda" in the register of products benefiting from Protected Geographical Indication, or PGI, making it the thirteenth Romanian product recognized and registered at the European level. 

"Salinate de Turda - PGI" joins the twelve other Romanian products recognized and registered at the European level, such as "Magiun de prune de Topoloveni," "Salam de Sibiu," and "Novac afumat din Țara Bârsei."

Currently, Romania has two more products in the verification stage at the European Commission for obtaining the Protected Geographical Indication - "Batog deltaic de sturion" and "Babic de Buzău," as well as one product in the process of obtaining the Traditional Specialty Guaranteed label - "Sardeluță marinată,” according to Profit.ro.

The Protected Geographical Indication status highlights the connection between the specific geographical region and the product's name when certain qualities, reputation, or other characteristics can be essentially attributed to its geographical origin. To be eligible for this quality label, at least one of the production, processing, or preparation stages must take place in the region. 

"Salinate de Turda - PGI" is a meat product, an air-dried and smoked product obtained through the wet salting process with natural brine (locally known as "mărătoare" or "murătoare") mixed with a blend of spices, sugars, and lactic cultures for 5-7 days. It is smoked with hardwood (beech) after being cured and dried for 20-28 days. 

"Salinate de Turda - PGI" is marketed under different names depending on the specific anatomical part of the pork carcass used as raw material, namely, neck, loin, breast, and leg. The product is presented packaged or as whole pieces or slices.

"All the specific stages of the production process to obtain the product 'Salinate de Turda - PGI' take place within the defined geographical area, including the city of Turda and the communes: Mihai Viteazu," as stated by the Ministry of Agriculture in a press release. 

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the link between "Salinate de Turda-IGP" meat products and the production region arises from the long tradition of the local population, using the method of preserving meat through wet salting and smoking during the winter months after the slaughter of pigs, a practice dating back to ancient times. The wet salting process meant to preserve the meat is performed with brine harvested from saltwater wells in the area (Micești, Valea Florilor, Valea Sărată Turda).

The natural methods of wet salting, spicing, and curing under controlled conditions (humidity, temperature) preserve the tenderness and succulence of the meat. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Agriculturii si Dezvoltarii on Facebook)

1

