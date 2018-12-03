Romania estimates moderate target for 2030 renewable energy share

Romania estimates that 27.9% of its energy consumption will be derived from renewable energy sources (RES), under the draft National Energy and Climate Plan to be sent to the European Commission (EC), Economica.net reported.

The EC set an overall 32% target for the entire European Union region as no national target will be set under the 2020-2030 strategy. Romania’s RES share in total energy consumption hit 25% in 2016 (according to Eurostat official data) and will rise to 26.2% in 2020 to further increase to 27.9% based on the assumption considered in the forecast to be sent to the EC. Romania’s RES share will remain above the EU overall target in 2025 (28.1% versus 25.7% the EU overall target), but is expected to slightly decline by 2030 in contrast to the EU target.

The overall energy consumption includes consumption of electricity and the consumption of energy for heating and cooling and for transportation. Romania’s RES share in the electricity segment is projected to rise from 41.6% in 2020 to 43.6% in 2025 to slightly decline at 39.6% in 2030. In the segment of heating and cooling, the RES share will gradually rise from 26.5% in 2020 to 29% in 2025 and 31.3% in 2030. In the transportation segment, the EU set a binding 14% target for each country.

Romania’s RES share will rise from 10% in 2020 to 12.5% in 2025 and 17.6% in 2030, under the draft National Energy and Climate Plan.

