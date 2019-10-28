Romania’s Simona Halep wins “clash of the titans” with Canada’s Bianca Andreescu

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, this year’s Wimbledon winner won her first match ever against Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the U.S. Open champion. The two players who are currently 4th and 5th in the WTA ranking of the best women's tennis players in the world met in the first round of the group stage at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen on Monday, October 28.

Halep lost the first set 3-6 but recovered and won the next two 7-6, 6-3. Bianca Andreescu, 19, started the match better. She won four straight games and took the opening set. Simona Halep started the second set better and took the lead, but Andreescu came from behind and had a match point on Halep's serve, one that she failed to take. Simona won the tie-break 8-6. The third set was very disputed in the beginning. Both players gave it their best to try and take the lead. Halep was the one who succeeded to do that in the end and won 6-3.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Simona Halep Facebook page)