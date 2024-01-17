New farm-to-table network to promote sustainable farming, tourism in Romania’s UNESCO Geopark Ținutul Buzăului

Slow Food Community Buzău, an integral part of the global Slow Food movement, has initiated a Farm-to-Table network, aiming to redefine local agriculture and tourism within Romania’s UNESCO Global Geopark Buzău. The initiative is focused on encouraging sustainable farming practices, safeguarding the environment, and providing viable income opportunities for the local farming community.

Farmers, guest houses, and restaurants committed to sustainable practices and interested in offering local, seasonal products are invited to join the program.

The farm-to-table concept, aimed at bringing locally grown, fresh produce directly from the farm to a dining experience, has become more popular worldwide in recent years. The approach ensures the freshest food, supports local agriculture, and promotes sustainable dining practices.

Slow Food Buzău says it will actively work to match the supply of fresh produce from local farmers with the demand from restaurants, guest houses, and gastro points. The aim is to ensure a seamless connection between producers and consumers, including door-to-door delivery and the use of technology to match demand and offer.

Thorsten Kirschner, spokesperson of Slow Food Buzău, commented: “We want to establish Buzău as a top destination for authentic, locally sourced culinary experiences. But in our quest to celebrate Buzău’s rich culinary heritage, it’s not enough to just have a traditional recipe for a product; it’s crucial that it uses 100% local ingredients from sustainable sources. Our aim is to attract especially foreign tourists who are increasingly seeking such authentic and sustainable experiences.”

Farmers who want to join the network must be officially registered and follow sustainable practices such as avoiding pesticides and ensuring ethical treatment of local animals. Guest houses and restaurants are expected to curate special menus spotlighting 100% local ingredients from sustainable sources, thus fostering a unique gastronomic appeal for both local and international tourists, Slow Food Buzău said.

Further details about participation can be found here.

The Slow Food Community Buzău is dedicated to promoting sustainable agricultural practices, artisanal food production, and culinary tourism.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrea De Martin/Dreamstime.com)