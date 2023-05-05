Romania considers schemes to help steelmakers and other energy-intensive industries

Romania's Economy Ministry will promote two state aid schemes for energy-intensive consumers and for the steel industry, respectively, both financed from national sources and European funds, minister Florin Spataru announced.

He met representatives of UniRomSider – the steel producers association, and assured them that the schemes would be enacted only after mutual consultations.

"We are not targeting new investors, but [we seek to consolidate] the resilience and the steel industry already existing in Romania," minister Spataru said, quoted by Economica.net.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)