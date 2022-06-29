Romania gets approved EUR 60 mln state aid scheme for road transport companies

The European Commission (EC) has approved a Romanian aid scheme of EUR 60.7 mln (RON 300 mln) to support companies operating in the field of road freight and passenger transport in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was approved as part of the State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework.

Romania notified to the Commission the aid scheme to support undertakings operating in the field of road haulage and passenger transport in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The aim of the scheme is to provide liquidity support to businesses affected by rising fuel prices against the background of the current geopolitical crisis and the sanctions that have been adopted in response to it while ensuring the uninterrupted movement of goods and people by road.

The measure will be accessible to all undertakings, regardless of size, active in road haulage and passenger transport, holding a valid Community licence and affected by the current crisis.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be entitled to receive aid in the form of direct grants of a limited amount.

