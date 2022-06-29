Business

Romania gets approved EUR 60 mln state aid scheme for road transport companies

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has approved a Romanian aid scheme of EUR 60.7 mln (RON 300 mln) to support companies operating in the field of road freight and passenger transport in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was approved as part of the State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework.

Romania notified to the Commission the aid scheme to support undertakings operating in the field of road haulage and passenger transport in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The aim of the scheme is to provide liquidity support to businesses affected by rising fuel prices against the background of the current geopolitical crisis and the sanctions that have been adopted in response to it while ensuring the uninterrupted movement of goods and people by road.

The measure will be accessible to all undertakings, regardless of size, active in road haulage and passenger transport, holding a valid Community licence and affected by the current crisis.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be entitled to receive aid in the form of direct grants of a limited amount.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania gets approved EUR 60 mln state aid scheme for road transport companies

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has approved a Romanian aid scheme of EUR 60.7 mln (RON 300 mln) to support companies operating in the field of road freight and passenger transport in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was approved as part of the State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework.

Romania notified to the Commission the aid scheme to support undertakings operating in the field of road haulage and passenger transport in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The aim of the scheme is to provide liquidity support to businesses affected by rising fuel prices against the background of the current geopolitical crisis and the sanctions that have been adopted in response to it while ensuring the uninterrupted movement of goods and people by road.

The measure will be accessible to all undertakings, regardless of size, active in road haulage and passenger transport, holding a valid Community licence and affected by the current crisis.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be entitled to receive aid in the form of direct grants of a limited amount.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania