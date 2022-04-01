Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 08:24
Business

Romania among "unfriendly" countries to pay Russian gas in rubles

01 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

All "unfriendly countries" - including Romania - that buy gas from Russia must pay in rubles, starting on Friday, April 1, otherwise, the contracts will be terminated, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Bloomberg.

"In order to be able to buy Russian natural gas, foreign customers must open accounts in rubles with Russian banks and make payments from them, starting tomorrow," Vladimir Putin announced, according to Profit.ro.

According to the law, foreign buyers from the countries considered hostile to Russia will be required to open two accounts at Gazprombank: one in rubles and the other in the currency specified in the contract. The buyer will place foreign currency in its forex account, which will be further exchanged for rubles through the Russian forex market. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sergei Ryjkov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 08:24
Business

Romania among "unfriendly" countries to pay Russian gas in rubles

01 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

All "unfriendly countries" - including Romania - that buy gas from Russia must pay in rubles, starting on Friday, April 1, otherwise, the contracts will be terminated, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Bloomberg.

"In order to be able to buy Russian natural gas, foreign customers must open accounts in rubles with Russian banks and make payments from them, starting tomorrow," Vladimir Putin announced, according to Profit.ro.

According to the law, foreign buyers from the countries considered hostile to Russia will be required to open two accounts at Gazprombank: one in rubles and the other in the currency specified in the contract. The buyer will place foreign currency in its forex account, which will be further exchanged for rubles through the Russian forex market. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sergei Ryjkov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2022
RI +
Chef and apprentice: How mentorship changed the life of two young men in Romania’s poorest region
31 March 2022
RI +
Expat interview: How Romania became Agnieszka Krawczyk’s new home and inspired her to write a book
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova