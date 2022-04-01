Romania among "unfriendly" countries to pay Russian gas in rubles

All "unfriendly countries" - including Romania - that buy gas from Russia must pay in rubles, starting on Friday, April 1, otherwise, the contracts will be terminated, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Bloomberg.

"In order to be able to buy Russian natural gas, foreign customers must open accounts in rubles with Russian banks and make payments from them, starting tomorrow," Vladimir Putin announced, according to Profit.ro.

According to the law, foreign buyers from the countries considered hostile to Russia will be required to open two accounts at Gazprombank: one in rubles and the other in the currency specified in the contract. The buyer will place foreign currency in its forex account, which will be further exchanged for rubles through the Russian forex market.

