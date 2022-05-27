Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romania's Govt. ready to file request for EUR 3 bln under Resilience Facility

27 May 2022
On May 26, the Romanian Government approved the last document necessary for applying for the first payment from the European Commission under the Resilience Facility after the advance payments, minister of investments and European projects Marcel Bolos announced.

The request will be for EUR 3 bln, and the deadline for filing the documents is May 31.

The Resilience Facility has two segments: loans and grants, but minister Bolos hasn't detailed on this.

In order to have the request approved, Romania must meet three major conditions, minister Bolos explained. The first condition regards the operational arrangements - a document that was signed on May 25 by the EC.

"The mechanisms in the operational arrangements define the control and verification mechanisms that we have at the level of each milestone in the national plan PNRR," Marcel Bolos said at the end of the Government meeting on May 26, News.ro reported.

The second condition is related to the 21 milestones under the PNRR, and it was completed as well, while the third is related to the audit report and will be completed by the deadline.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)
 

24 May 2022
RO minister: We haven't kicked off projects under Resilience Facility, but that's good
24 May 2022
RO minister: We haven't kicked off projects under Resilience Facility, but that's good
