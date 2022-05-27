Romania's Govt. ready to file request for EUR 3 bln under Resilience Facility

On May 26, the Romanian Government approved the last document necessary for applying for the first payment from the European Commission under the Resilience Facility after the advance payments, minister of investments and European projects Marcel Bolos announced.

The request will be for EUR 3 bln, and the deadline for filing the documents is May 31.

The Resilience Facility has two segments: loans and grants, but minister Bolos hasn't detailed on this.

In order to have the request approved, Romania must meet three major conditions, minister Bolos explained. The first condition regards the operational arrangements - a document that was signed on May 25 by the EC.

"The mechanisms in the operational arrangements define the control and verification mechanisms that we have at the level of each milestone in the national plan PNRR," Marcel Bolos said at the end of the Government meeting on May 26, News.ro reported.

The second condition is related to the 21 milestones under the PNRR, and it was completed as well, while the third is related to the audit report and will be completed by the deadline.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

