Romania endorses regulations for offshore wind farms

The Chamber of Deputies in Romania adopted on April 9 the draft law initiated by the government, which establishes the legal framework for the development of offshore wind farms in the Black Sea.

The bill was endorsed with 229 votes, two against and two abstentions, according to Bursa.ro.

The minister of energy, Sebastian Burduja, stated that it is an essential project through which "the signal will be given that Romania understands and assumes the role of leader in the energy sector."

"It is a particularly complex project that will allow us to have the first megawatts of electricity produced in the Black Sea in 2032. Moreover, Romania is the first country on the Black Sea to advance at such a pace in terms of offshore wind farms," said minister Burduja.

He also said that the bill is a milestone in the National Resilience Plan (PNRR) and is a bold statement that Romania is making regarding the energy security of the country, the future of green energy, and the leading role that Romania has assumed in the regional energy sector.

The bill regulates the general framework necessary for the implementation in Romania of electricity production projects from offshore wind resources.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)