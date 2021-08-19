Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 07:55
Business

Romania boasts biggest wheat harvest since joining the EU

19 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will harvest 11.33 million tons of wheat this year, the largest such crop since the country joined the EU in 2007.

Almost 99% of the 2.2 million hectares cultivated with wheat in the 2020/2021 season have been harvested already, Romania’s Ministry of Agriculture announced on August 18, Agerpres reported.

In 2020, Romania reported a weak wheat harvest of only 6.4 million tons as the drought destroyed about 40% of the potential crop. Meanwhile, in 2019, Romania harvested 10.29 million tons of wheat.

“The ‘exceptional’ rating for the 2021 agricultural harvest granted to Romania by GEOGLAM (Group on Earth Observations Global Agricultural Monitoring Initiative) is confirmed by the results obtained by Romanian farmers. To this date, the star crops of 2021 that place Romanian farmers in the leading position are: wheat, barley and rapeseed,” the Ministry of Agriculture stated in a press release.

The barley crop estimated for this year amounts to 1.88 million tons, which is also a record level since 2007.

The overall grain crops amount to over 15 million tons.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ginasanders/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:18
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 07:55
Business

Romania boasts biggest wheat harvest since joining the EU

19 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will harvest 11.33 million tons of wheat this year, the largest such crop since the country joined the EU in 2007.

Almost 99% of the 2.2 million hectares cultivated with wheat in the 2020/2021 season have been harvested already, Romania’s Ministry of Agriculture announced on August 18, Agerpres reported.

In 2020, Romania reported a weak wheat harvest of only 6.4 million tons as the drought destroyed about 40% of the potential crop. Meanwhile, in 2019, Romania harvested 10.29 million tons of wheat.

“The ‘exceptional’ rating for the 2021 agricultural harvest granted to Romania by GEOGLAM (Group on Earth Observations Global Agricultural Monitoring Initiative) is confirmed by the results obtained by Romanian farmers. To this date, the star crops of 2021 that place Romanian farmers in the leading position are: wheat, barley and rapeseed,” the Ministry of Agriculture stated in a press release.

The barley crop estimated for this year amounts to 1.88 million tons, which is also a record level since 2007.

The overall grain crops amount to over 15 million tons.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ginasanders/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:18
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks