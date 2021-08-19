Romania boasts biggest wheat harvest since joining the EU

Romania will harvest 11.33 million tons of wheat this year, the largest such crop since the country joined the EU in 2007.

Almost 99% of the 2.2 million hectares cultivated with wheat in the 2020/2021 season have been harvested already, Romania’s Ministry of Agriculture announced on August 18, Agerpres reported.

In 2020, Romania reported a weak wheat harvest of only 6.4 million tons as the drought destroyed about 40% of the potential crop. Meanwhile, in 2019, Romania harvested 10.29 million tons of wheat.

“The ‘exceptional’ rating for the 2021 agricultural harvest granted to Romania by GEOGLAM (Group on Earth Observations Global Agricultural Monitoring Initiative) is confirmed by the results obtained by Romanian farmers. To this date, the star crops of 2021 that place Romanian farmers in the leading position are: wheat, barley and rapeseed,” the Ministry of Agriculture stated in a press release.

The barley crop estimated for this year amounts to 1.88 million tons, which is also a record level since 2007.

The overall grain crops amount to over 15 million tons.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ginasanders/Dreamstime.com)