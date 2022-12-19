Business

Romania's automobile production to break new record in 2022

19 December 2022
The production of passenger cars from the two factories in Romania neared 50,000 vehicles in November, bringing the total number of cars produced in the year-to-date period to 473,535 units.

Under these circumstances, the full-year production is likely to exceed the record reached in 2019 and surpass the 500,000 units threshold, Profit.ro reported.

In November, Dacia assembled 33,066 cars, above the manufacturer's monthly average this year, which confirms a positive trend. At the same time, in Craiova, Ford Otosan produced 15,496 vehicles, a volume lower than the monthly average of the manufacturer but higher than the previous month.

In the case of Ford, the preparations for entry into the production of new models added to the withdrawal of production of the EcoSport, which resulted in a lower activity level.

Dacia will undoubtedly surpass the 300,000-unit threshold this year, but it remains to be seen whether Ford will reach the 200,000-unit level. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ford Romania)

