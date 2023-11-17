Transport

Romania had close to 1.3 million public parking spaces in 2022

17 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania had 1,299,318 public parking spaces in 2022, the largest number in recent years, according to the fourth edition of the Public Parking Inventory analysis compiled by Vegacomp Consulting. For comparison, there were 1,275,603 public parking spaces in 2021 and 1,174,491 in 2020. 

Considering the 12% variance for the accuracy rate in responses from municipalities, the total number of spaces could reach 1,438,787 in 2022.

"In this edition, we observe a significant increase in revenue from the operation of public parking in Romania, from RON 140 million in 2019 to over RON 200 million at the end of 2021 and more than RON 314 million in 2022," said Cornel Bărbuț, CEO of Vegacomp Consulting.

"The report also includes a special chapter on revenue areas to determine the efficiency by which these parking spaces are monetized: their accessibility, the value per space, as well as the average tariff level and fluctuation from city to city. District 3 City Hall ranks first in the ranking, considering dimensions, population, and the number of registered cars, with the highest revenues from public parking spaces," he added.

According to the analysis, 145 cities in Romania charge for the use of parking spaces, and 141 localities do not – excluding the 20 municipalities that did not respond to information requests for this report. The fee for residential parking varies between RON 30 and 120 (EUR 6-24) in small localities and between RON 70 and 600 (EUR 14-120) in large cities.

For subscriptions, rental prices range from RON 15/month to RON 1,000/month. The hourly fee for paid public parking ranges from RON 1 to 5, with Cluj and Oradea being exceptions, where the maximum limit reaches RON 10, similar to the rates recorded in 2021. 

The ranking of overall public parking spaces is led by Bucharest, followed at a considerable distance by Timișoara and Brașov.

The ranking of cities that obtained revenues from fines for non-compliance with parking regulations is led by Oradea, Reșița, and Timișoara, leaders in monitoring parking fee payments. Constanța, meanwhile, is best at obtaining revenues from lifting illegally parked cars, followed by District 4 (Bucharest) and Craiova. 

Founded in 2004, Vegacomp Consulting relies on a team experience of over 30 years in telecommunications, especially in fiber optic networks, in Romania and internationally. The company focuses its projects on the development of combined telecommunications solutions and parking digitization.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vitalij Sova | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romania had close to 1.3 million public parking spaces in 2022

17 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania had 1,299,318 public parking spaces in 2022, the largest number in recent years, according to the fourth edition of the Public Parking Inventory analysis compiled by Vegacomp Consulting. For comparison, there were 1,275,603 public parking spaces in 2021 and 1,174,491 in 2020. 

Considering the 12% variance for the accuracy rate in responses from municipalities, the total number of spaces could reach 1,438,787 in 2022.

"In this edition, we observe a significant increase in revenue from the operation of public parking in Romania, from RON 140 million in 2019 to over RON 200 million at the end of 2021 and more than RON 314 million in 2022," said Cornel Bărbuț, CEO of Vegacomp Consulting.

"The report also includes a special chapter on revenue areas to determine the efficiency by which these parking spaces are monetized: their accessibility, the value per space, as well as the average tariff level and fluctuation from city to city. District 3 City Hall ranks first in the ranking, considering dimensions, population, and the number of registered cars, with the highest revenues from public parking spaces," he added.

According to the analysis, 145 cities in Romania charge for the use of parking spaces, and 141 localities do not – excluding the 20 municipalities that did not respond to information requests for this report. The fee for residential parking varies between RON 30 and 120 (EUR 6-24) in small localities and between RON 70 and 600 (EUR 14-120) in large cities.

For subscriptions, rental prices range from RON 15/month to RON 1,000/month. The hourly fee for paid public parking ranges from RON 1 to 5, with Cluj and Oradea being exceptions, where the maximum limit reaches RON 10, similar to the rates recorded in 2021. 

The ranking of overall public parking spaces is led by Bucharest, followed at a considerable distance by Timișoara and Brașov.

The ranking of cities that obtained revenues from fines for non-compliance with parking regulations is led by Oradea, Reșița, and Timișoara, leaders in monitoring parking fee payments. Constanța, meanwhile, is best at obtaining revenues from lifting illegally parked cars, followed by District 4 (Bucharest) and Craiova. 

Founded in 2004, Vegacomp Consulting relies on a team experience of over 30 years in telecommunications, especially in fiber optic networks, in Romania and internationally. The company focuses its projects on the development of combined telecommunications solutions and parking digitization.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vitalij Sova | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania