Macro

Romania’s public deficit doubles y/y to 0.45% of GDP in January

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The general government budget in Romania roughly doubled y/y to RON 7.9 billion (EUR 1.6 billion) in January, according to Finance Ministry data. The public gap to GDP ratio increased to 0.45% from 0.25% in the same period of 2022.

Detailed data indicate that some public expenditures were deferred from December while the current budget deficit (filtering out the effect of the EU funds) decreased due to current revenues rising by 13.7%, faster than the 9.2% y/y advance of public expenditures – a favorable situation likely to reverse later in the year.

Total revenues increased by 19.7% y/y to RON 47.4 billion, whereas total expenditures increased by 26.7% y/y to RON 55.3 billion, resulting in a double public deficit in the first month of 2024.

The volume of capital expenditures and disbursements under various programmes of the European Union (Resilience Facility, the current and past multiannual financial frameworks) were particularly high – indicating that part of such expenditures might have been postponed from December to keep the 2023 budget deficit within the limit agreed with the European Union. Thus, the sum of capital expenditures and such disbursements was RON 10.2 billion in January, four times more compared to the same period of 2023.

At the same time, the inflows from the European Union’s schemes to the national budget increased much slower, to RON 4.2 billion from RON 1.6 billion.

Separating the effect of these operations (inflows/outflows under the EU-funded schemes), Romania’s budget deficit narrowed to RON 1.8 billion in January 2024 from RON 3.2 billion in January 2023.

Interest paid on public debt dropped by 46.5% y/y, and the social security budget increased by only 3.3% y/y. However, this was a particular situation; revenues are unlikely to keep rising at such a strong pace (+20% y/y), and wages and pensions are going to rise starting in February.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s public deficit doubles y/y to 0.45% of GDP in January

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The general government budget in Romania roughly doubled y/y to RON 7.9 billion (EUR 1.6 billion) in January, according to Finance Ministry data. The public gap to GDP ratio increased to 0.45% from 0.25% in the same period of 2022.

Detailed data indicate that some public expenditures were deferred from December while the current budget deficit (filtering out the effect of the EU funds) decreased due to current revenues rising by 13.7%, faster than the 9.2% y/y advance of public expenditures – a favorable situation likely to reverse later in the year.

Total revenues increased by 19.7% y/y to RON 47.4 billion, whereas total expenditures increased by 26.7% y/y to RON 55.3 billion, resulting in a double public deficit in the first month of 2024.

The volume of capital expenditures and disbursements under various programmes of the European Union (Resilience Facility, the current and past multiannual financial frameworks) were particularly high – indicating that part of such expenditures might have been postponed from December to keep the 2023 budget deficit within the limit agreed with the European Union. Thus, the sum of capital expenditures and such disbursements was RON 10.2 billion in January, four times more compared to the same period of 2023.

At the same time, the inflows from the European Union’s schemes to the national budget increased much slower, to RON 4.2 billion from RON 1.6 billion.

Separating the effect of these operations (inflows/outflows under the EU-funded schemes), Romania’s budget deficit narrowed to RON 1.8 billion in January 2024 from RON 3.2 billion in January 2023.

Interest paid on public debt dropped by 46.5% y/y, and the social security budget increased by only 3.3% y/y. However, this was a particular situation; revenues are unlikely to keep rising at such a strong pace (+20% y/y), and wages and pensions are going to rise starting in February.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2024
Transport
Construction started at Bucharest subway line to Otopeni Airport
28 February 2024
Culture
Romania wants to include Peleș and Pelișor castles on UNESCO World Heritage list
28 February 2024
Politics
Romania to hold presidential elections in September
28 February 2024
Transport
Consultants hired to find ways to keep Romania's Transfagarasan road open over winter
28 February 2024
Energy
Profit of Romania’s Hidroelectrica surges by 42% to record EUR 1.28 bln in 2023
27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement