Romania’s public deficit will stay below 2.5%-of-GDP target in Q1, finance minister says

Romania’s government envisaged a budget deficit of 2.5% of GDP for the first quarter of the year, but it will not reach the target, finance minister Marcel Bolos said, implying that the gap would be smaller.

He assured that the tax collection exceeded the target in the first quarter of the year, Economica.net reported.

The budget deficit was nearly 1.7% of GDP in the first two months of the year, compared to a 5%-of-GDP full-year official target.

Asked whether the full-year deficit target is still feasible, minister Bolos said that he is not in a position to comment on this.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)