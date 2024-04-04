Macro

Romania’s public deficit will stay below 2.5%-of-GDP target in Q1, finance minister says

04 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s government envisaged a budget deficit of 2.5% of GDP for the first quarter of the year, but it will not reach the target, finance minister Marcel Bolos said, implying that the gap would be smaller.

He assured that the tax collection exceeded the target in the first quarter of the year, Economica.net reported.

The budget deficit was nearly 1.7% of GDP in the first two months of the year, compared to a 5%-of-GDP full-year official target.

Asked whether the full-year deficit target is still feasible, minister Bolos said that he is not in a position to comment on this. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s public deficit will stay below 2.5%-of-GDP target in Q1, finance minister says

04 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s government envisaged a budget deficit of 2.5% of GDP for the first quarter of the year, but it will not reach the target, finance minister Marcel Bolos said, implying that the gap would be smaller.

He assured that the tax collection exceeded the target in the first quarter of the year, Economica.net reported.

The budget deficit was nearly 1.7% of GDP in the first two months of the year, compared to a 5%-of-GDP full-year official target.

Asked whether the full-year deficit target is still feasible, minister Bolos said that he is not in a position to comment on this. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks