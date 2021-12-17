Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/17/2021
Business

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio edges down 0.3pp in October to 48.2%

17 December 2021
Romania’s public debt decreased to RON 552.3 bln (EUR 111.6 bln, or 48.2% of GDP) at the end of October from RON 556.4 bln (48.5% of GDP) at the end of September, the Finance Ministry announced.

The change was due to the negative net issue of debt (bonds) on the local debt market.

The low public indebtedness is maintained at the cost of shrinking buffer - possibly as the Treasury is waiting for the disbursements from the European Union under the Resilience Plan.

Indeed, the European Commission already disbursed EUR 1.8 bln as an advance payment for the EUR 14 bln grants and another EUR 1.85 bln is expected by the end of the year. Altogether, the disbursements account for more than 1% of GDP. 

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

