Business

Romania prolongs IMM Invest loan subsidization scheme for SMEs

08 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's government has endorsed the continuation of the investment loan subsidization scheme IMM Invest, launched during the COVID-19 crisis, with a new edition IMM Invest Plus – by which it will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) borrow up to RON 12.5 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) of bank loans under preferential terms. 

The new scheme will provide support to some 11,500 Romanian SMEs, finance minister Marcel Bolos announced.

"We want to convey a signal that the government stands with the entrepreneurs and plays a proactive role in stimulating investments and generating jobs. We want to support vital sectors such as agriculture, construction, and manufacturing and ensure that we offer innovative Romanian companies the opportunity to reach their potential," minister Marcel Bolos said, quoted by News.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Romania prolongs IMM Invest loan subsidization scheme for SMEs

08 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's government has endorsed the continuation of the investment loan subsidization scheme IMM Invest, launched during the COVID-19 crisis, with a new edition IMM Invest Plus – by which it will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) borrow up to RON 12.5 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) of bank loans under preferential terms. 

The new scheme will provide support to some 11,500 Romanian SMEs, finance minister Marcel Bolos announced.

"We want to convey a signal that the government stands with the entrepreneurs and plays a proactive role in stimulating investments and generating jobs. We want to support vital sectors such as agriculture, construction, and manufacturing and ensure that we offer innovative Romanian companies the opportunity to reach their potential," minister Marcel Bolos said, quoted by News.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced
08 March 2024
Transport
Romania's government announces EUR 1.2 bln investment in new berths at Constanta Port
07 March 2024
Business
Revolut Reader launches in Romania, allowing merchants to accept card payments
07 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president, Austrian chancellor discuss Schengen during meeting in Bucharest
07 March 2024
Healthcare
Report: Over 80% of public medical facilities in Romania do not offer abortion services or cannot be contacted