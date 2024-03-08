Romania prolongs IMM Invest loan subsidization scheme for SMEs

Romania's government has endorsed the continuation of the investment loan subsidization scheme IMM Invest, launched during the COVID-19 crisis, with a new edition IMM Invest Plus – by which it will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) borrow up to RON 12.5 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) of bank loans under preferential terms.

The new scheme will provide support to some 11,500 Romanian SMEs, finance minister Marcel Bolos announced.

"We want to convey a signal that the government stands with the entrepreneurs and plays a proactive role in stimulating investments and generating jobs. We want to support vital sectors such as agriculture, construction, and manufacturing and ensure that we offer innovative Romanian companies the opportunity to reach their potential," minister Marcel Bolos said, quoted by News.ro.

