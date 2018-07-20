Romania plans EUR 1 bln program to encourage activities in the mountain area

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday, July 19, a law that includes the establishment of a program to encourage activities in the mountain area, which has a budget of EUR 1 billion and covers a period of 10 years, local Agerpres reported. The money for this program will come from the state budget, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted the law in late-June, with 245 votes in favor.

The law also prohibits the collection of water, springs and streams for micro-hydroelectric plants without ensuring first the need for water for domestic and wild animals, granting exploitation rights to those who ensure the reinvestment of profits in projects aimed at developing the productive quality of lands.

Moreover, the Romanian state will grant financial compensation, in accordance with the regulations in force, to the landowners in the mountain area, located in Natura 2000 sites, natural parks, national reserves of biosphere reserves and other protected natural areas.

The law also says that the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of National Education will work together to introduce in the secondary, vocational and high school education a package of study subjects with basic notions about the socio-economy of the mountain area.

Irina Marica, [email protected]