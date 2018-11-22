Romanian president rejects justice minister’s proposal for anticorruption department

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis rejected on Wednesday, November 21, the justice minister’s proposal to appoint prosecutor Adina Florea as head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).

The president also rejected four other nominations for senior prosecutor positions within the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Organized Crime Directorate – DIICOT. He argued that the nominations didn’t meet all legal conditions.

Justice minister Tudorel Toader sent Iohannis his nomination for the DNA chief prosecutor position in October. Toader decided to support Adina Florea for this position despite a negative opinion of the Superior Magistracy Council – CSM, which considered that Florea was unfit for this important position.

DNA is the institution that investigates corruption offences by state officials. The DNA prosecutors have sent many top politicians to court since 2014, when Laura Codruta Kovesi was appointed to manage the institution. However, Kovesi was dismissed this summer at the justice minister’s request. The request came as the ruling coalition’s leaders have been complaining about DNA’s abuses and both PSD leader Liviu Dragnea and ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu have been targeted by corruption investigations.

(photo source: Presidency.ro)