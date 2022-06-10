Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romanian PM Ciuca talks EUR 1 bln car battery factory with Varta

10 June 2022
Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca met with executive representatives of Varta in the context of the German company exploring options for the location of a car battery plant estimated to involve EUR 1 billion of investments.

PM Ciuca “underlined the importance given by the Government to investments, especially in areas with a high level of technology.”

According to a statement issued by the Executive, during the meeting, the development plans of the German company in Romania were discussed, Economica.net reported. The German group considers Romania among the potential locations for an investment in a battery factory for electric cars.

Roxana Mânzatu, Secretary of State in the Ministry of European Investments and Projects, posted a message on March 3 regarding a meeting with Varta representatives, but the message was later deleted, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

The German company opened a new line of business for electric mobility in February, called Pertrix V. Pertrix V SE, headquartered in Ellwangen (Germany).

It recently registered a company in Romania, V4Drive Romania SRL. The company has its registered office in Otopeni, north of Bucharest, and its main object of activity is the manufacture of electronic subassemblies. Varta Microbattery already has a local battery factory in Brasov.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul Romaniei)

