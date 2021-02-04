Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 07:54
Business

Romanian PM Citu not concerned with currency weakening

02 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The recent depreciation of the local currency against the euro helps reduce pressure on the economy and is not a cause for concern, says prime minister Florin Citu.

"It reduces the pressures on the economy and helps to avoid shocks on the labor market. It also helps us with the public debt," Citu said in an interview with Bloomberg.

He also said that the Government is monitoring the foreign market to borrow through the sale of bonds. The Government's plan envisages loans of about EUR 7-7.4 billion this year.

The leu has slightly depreciated in recent days against the euro. Since the beginning of the year, the euro strengthened by about 1.2% against Romania's currency and crossed the RON 4.9 to EUR benchmark. The variation is small compared to other currencies but significant for Romania's currency, generally staged under a managed float regime.

PM Citu also touched on the topic of the sovereign rating in the interview. Romania's sovereign rating is on the verge of the non-investing (junk) area with a negative outlook, and the prime minister expects the outlook's upgrade to take more time than the downgrade.

"While the companies are quick to lower their outlooks, it takes longer to improve them," but "the fact we've shown a clear and credible path should help," Citu says. "We'll see if they improve the outlook this year," he added.

The Liberal prime minister once again affirmed his commitment for reforms hinting that the resistance faced is significant.

"There's a resistance to reform and to change, and it's clear that it can't be done overnight," he said. "But I'm willing to pay any political cost to do it. I'm convinced that this ruling coalition will govern for the next four years."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 07:54
Business

Romanian PM Citu not concerned with currency weakening

02 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The recent depreciation of the local currency against the euro helps reduce pressure on the economy and is not a cause for concern, says prime minister Florin Citu.

"It reduces the pressures on the economy and helps to avoid shocks on the labor market. It also helps us with the public debt," Citu said in an interview with Bloomberg.

He also said that the Government is monitoring the foreign market to borrow through the sale of bonds. The Government's plan envisages loans of about EUR 7-7.4 billion this year.

The leu has slightly depreciated in recent days against the euro. Since the beginning of the year, the euro strengthened by about 1.2% against Romania's currency and crossed the RON 4.9 to EUR benchmark. The variation is small compared to other currencies but significant for Romania's currency, generally staged under a managed float regime.

PM Citu also touched on the topic of the sovereign rating in the interview. Romania's sovereign rating is on the verge of the non-investing (junk) area with a negative outlook, and the prime minister expects the outlook's upgrade to take more time than the downgrade.

"While the companies are quick to lower their outlooks, it takes longer to improve them," but "the fact we've shown a clear and credible path should help," Citu says. "We'll see if they improve the outlook this year," he added.

The Liberal prime minister once again affirmed his commitment for reforms hinting that the resistance faced is significant.

"There's a resistance to reform and to change, and it's clear that it can't be done overnight," he said. "But I'm willing to pay any political cost to do it. I'm convinced that this ruling coalition will govern for the next four years."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people