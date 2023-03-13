Online platform for managing EUR 46 bln cohesion funds in Romania to be launched in May

The online platform used to manage the EUR 46 bln funds received by Romania under the 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy will be available starting May 16, the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) announced.

"Since last year, we have adopted new rules for decentralization and de-bureaucratization in the absorption of funds, and the new online platform, optimized according to the calendar established, is a natural complement to these measures," said minister Marcel Boloş.

The MySMIS2021 IT system covers all stages of a project's life cycle - including the call, developing and submitting the project (funding applications), evaluation, contracting, acquisitions, implementation and monitoring through dedicated modules.

In 2022, Romania saw approved its Partnership Agreement and all the 16 programs related to the Cohesion Policy 2021-2027, which bring Romania EUR 46 bln for strategic investments in safer hospitals, strategic transport networks, the modernization of water infrastructure and support for the business environment.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)