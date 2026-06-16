Romanian Orthodox Church, Foreign Ministry donate EUR 50,000 for humanitarian aid in Gaza

The Romanian Patriarchate and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced a EUR 50,000 humanitarian aid package for vulnerable communities in the Gaza Strip. The assistance will support both the Christian community in Gaza and other civilians facing severe humanitarian hardship, according to the ministry.

The project, titled "Gaza Christians Aid Package," will run between June and December 2026 in Gaza City and the surrounding areas.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the initiative is being implemented in partnership with the US-based humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse, with logistical support and coordination provided by Romania's Embassy in Tel Aviv.

The funds, provided by the Romanian Orthodox Church, will be used to supply food, medicines, and other essential goods, with a particular focus on helping children and families in need.

The humanitarian program is expected to reach around 600 beneficiaries through four main areas of support. These include the preparation and distribution of approximately 2,400 hot meals, the provision of 200 school backpacks equipped with educational materials, the purchase of essential medicines and hygiene kits for vulnerable people, and the distribution of 10 large water tanks to improve access to drinking water.

“The implementation of the project will strictly adhere to the international humanitarian principles of impartiality, non-discrimination, protection, and beneficiary safety,” reads the announcement.

The Foreign Ministry said the project complements Romania's broader efforts to support civilians affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)