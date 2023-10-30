Rate of non-performing loans in Romania drops to 2.65% at end-June

The non-performing loans accounted for 2.65% of the total stock of non-government loans at the end of June, compared to 2.73% in March 2023 and 3.01% in June 2022, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In June 2023, there were 32 credit institutions in Romania, eight of which were branches of foreign banks, Profit.ro reported. Their total assets amounted to RON 737.8 billion, RON 73.4 billion more compared to the same period last year (+11% y/y).

The assets of institutions with private capital represented 87.2% of total assets, and the assets of institutions with foreign capital were 67%.

