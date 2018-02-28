Romania draws no EU funds in January

Romania hasn’t received any money in January from the European Union for projects developed with EU funds.

Since the beginning of the 2014-2020 financial exercise, Romania has only managed to draw EUR 1.1 billion of the EUR 22.6 billion structural funds allotted to it. The absorption rate thus stood at 4.9% on February 2, according to official data from the EU Funds Ministry, cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

EU funds minister Rovana Plumb went to Brussels on Tuesday to talk to Marianne Thyssen, the European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labor Mobility, about the Operational Program for Human Capital (POCU). Romania hasn’t managed to draw any money within this program, for which it has EUR 4.3 billion allotted from the EU.

The only operational program where Romania has managed to make some progress is the one for infrastructure, where it had drawn EUR 958 million, or 9% of the EUR 9.4 billion allotted by the EU.

