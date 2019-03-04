Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 08:26
Business
Romania maintains monetary policy rate
03 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR), in its April 2 monetary board meeting, maintained the monetary policy status quo, with the policy rate remaining at 2.5% for nearly one year. The decision confirmed the market’s expectations.

The Quarterly Inflation Report expected in May will predictably bring more clarity in the central bank’s policy after the Government amending the “greed tax” mostly removed the concerns related to the weakening of the central bank’s instruments.

In its April 2 monetary policy release, BNR mentioned the rising inflation but also the Current Account developments (i.e. CA gap widening) among the main internal matters of concern, a note that points to the complex monetary policy dilemma that apparently cannot be dealt with only in terms of monetary policy rate (hiking it versus cutting it).

“The uncertainties and risks surrounding the inflation outlook stem from the fiscal and income policy stance and labor market conditions. The evolution of the current account deficit remains a matter of concern,” BNR’s release reads.

It also notes the uncertainties related to the pace of euro area and global economic growth, the international oil price developments, the monetary policy stances of the ECB and central banks in the region, and to the effect of Brexit.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 08:26
Business
Romania maintains monetary policy rate
03 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR), in its April 2 monetary board meeting, maintained the monetary policy status quo, with the policy rate remaining at 2.5% for nearly one year. The decision confirmed the market’s expectations.

The Quarterly Inflation Report expected in May will predictably bring more clarity in the central bank’s policy after the Government amending the “greed tax” mostly removed the concerns related to the weakening of the central bank’s instruments.

In its April 2 monetary policy release, BNR mentioned the rising inflation but also the Current Account developments (i.e. CA gap widening) among the main internal matters of concern, a note that points to the complex monetary policy dilemma that apparently cannot be dealt with only in terms of monetary policy rate (hiking it versus cutting it).

“The uncertainties and risks surrounding the inflation outlook stem from the fiscal and income policy stance and labor market conditions. The evolution of the current account deficit remains a matter of concern,” BNR’s release reads.

It also notes the uncertainties related to the pace of euro area and global economic growth, the international oil price developments, the monetary policy stances of the ECB and central banks in the region, and to the effect of Brexit.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us