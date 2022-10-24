Romania gets first merit-based Resilience money from the EU

Nearly five months after it filed the request, on October 20, Romania received from the European Commission the approval for the first disbursement in the amount of EUR 3.0 bln (EUR 2.6 bln, net of payments in advance) based on milestones and targets, under the Resilience Facility.

Of this amount, over EUR 2 bln (EUR 1.8 bln net) are grants, and EUR 0.9 bln (EUR 0.8 bln net) are loans.

The request for this payment was filed on May 31, and it regards 21 milestones and targets due end-December, 2021.

As advance payments, Romania received some EUR 3.8 bln - grants and loans in roughly equal shares, in December 2021 and January 2022.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)