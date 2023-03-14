Romania’s M&A market might reach EUR 8 bln this year

The Romanian M&A market will have another effervescent year in 2023 when it might reach the level of EUR 8 bln, provided that two deals over EUR 1 bln each are initialled this year, according to representatives of the audit and consulting company PwC, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

One of these very large agreements has already been signed, as Enel decided to sell its Romanian operations to the Greek company PPC.

Typically, the M&A market goes hand in hand with the economy, but a market the size of a local one, small in the global ecosystem, is usually also influenced by what happens in the field of international mergers and acquisitions.

However, in 2022, despite the record inflation, the increase in the price of money and the uncertainties on the geopolitical level, the local M&A market was EUR 5.4 bln.

PwC representatives believe that the local market remains attractive, and there is interest from buyers for domestic companies in 2023 as well.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)