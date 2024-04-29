Romanian athletes claim 8 medals at 2024 European Rowing Championships

Romanian athletes shined at the 2024 European Rowing Championships in Szeged, Hungary, gathering a total of eight medals: four gold, two silver, and two bronze. They thus managed to secure the second place in the competition’s medal count for Romania, the Olympic and Sports Committee announced.

The gold medals were won by Ionela Cozmiuc and Gianina Van Groningen in the Lightweight Women's Double Sculls (LW2x) event, Roxana Anghel and Ioana Vrînceanu in Women's Pair (W2-), Florin Enache and Andrei Cornea in Men's Double Sculls (M2x), and the Women's Eight team made up of Simona Radiș, Ioana Vrînceanu, Amalia Bereș, Mădălina Bereș, Maria Lehaci, Adriana Adam, Roxana Anghel, Magda Rusu, and Victoria Petreanu.

Meanwhile, Florin Lehaci and Florin Arteni (Men's Pair) and Mădălina Bereş, Maria Lehaci, Magdalena Rusu, and Amalia Bereş (Women's Four) ended the competition with silver medals.

At the same time, Romania’s two bronze medals were won by Simona Radiș and Ancuța Bodnar (Women’s Double Sculls) and Mihăiță Țigănescu, Ciprian Tudosă, Florin Arteni, Mugurel Semciuc, Constantin Adam, Sergiu Bejan, Ștefan Berariu, Florin Lehaci, and Adrian Munteanu (Men's Eight).

The Romanian rowing team, coordinated by coach Antonio Colamonici, is training for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosr.ro)