Romanian Liberals insist on EUR 0.5 mln threshold for microenterprises

If the European Union conditions the third disbursement on further restricting the definition of a microenterprise (that enjoys a preferential fiscal regime), then “we have to hold more technical negotiations,” said Nicolae Ciuca, president of Romania's Liberal Party (PNL).

The European Commission is expected to unblock the third disbursement by the end of the month, but further lowering the microenterprises’ maximal turnover is among the three targets not met by Romania.

Liberal president Nicolae Ciuca insisted that under no circumstances would his party accept further lowering the maximum turnover a company must observe in order to benefit from the preferential fiscal regime. He argued that companies in their early stages need protection and incentives.

“We thus support the development of Romanian capital and the middle class. Microenterprises have created more than 1.2 million jobs in Romania," Nicolae Ciuca said via a social network, quoted by Bursa.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)