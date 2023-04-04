Leipzig Book Fair: Over 150 new titles, various events at the Romanian stand

Romania will participate in the Leipzig Book Fair with a stand organized by the Ministry of Culture under the motto "Books for Friends." The event is scheduled for April 27-30.

The Romanian stand will have 50 sqm and host an exhibition of more than 150 new fiction, children's and non-fiction titles. Moreover, the organizers have prepared a program comprising 18 events involving 22 participants from Romania and Germany.

"At Romania's stand, the focus will be on Romanian authors recently translated into the German-speaking world, as well as discussions and debates that will address current cultural and political issues. As always, there will be guests from the Republic of Moldova - editors, authors, journalists - whose books have recently stood out in the local literary world," the Ministry of Culture said in the press release.

The writers who will promote their recently published German translations in Leipzig are Gabriela Adameșteanu, Mircea Cărtărescu, Ioana Pârvulescu, Lavinia Braniște, Adrian Schiop, Oleg Serebrian, and Ioana Nicolaie.

An event of special significance for Romanian-German literary ties will be the launch of the translation of Paul Celan: The Romanian Dimension by Petre Solomon, published this year by Edition Noack & Block.

Along with the authors, the translators Ernest Wichner, Eva Ruth Wemme, Georg Aescht, Anke Pfeifer, Jan Cornelius, Maria Herlo, and Ingrid Baltag will also be present at the fair.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Culturii)