Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 08:24
Business
Romania’s imports accelerate in February, deficit widens
10 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s exports increased by 8.0% year-on-year to EUR 5.89 billion in February, returning to robust growth rate after sluggish performance over the previous three months.

The concerns remain relevant, despite positive message conveyed by automakers Dacia and Ford, Rompetrol Rafinare refinery and other major exporters. Furthermore, the import and deficit figures consolidate expectations for imminent exchange rate re-alignment toward a weaker local currency.

Imports kept rising faster than exports, by 11.1% year-on-year to EUR 7.04 billion, in February. The steady growth of imports was supported by higher disposable incomes and real strengthening of the local currency versus the euro: the wages rose by some 14% year-on-year in January-February expressed in comparable prices (real terms), but they rose by 16% year-on-year when expressed in euros.

Sales of new cars, a large part of them from import, soared by 35% in the first quarter, local authorities reported. Sales of non-food goods also rose by double-digit rates in both January and February putting pressure on imports.

The trade deficit in February consequently widened by 30% year-on-year to EUR 1.15 billion, after the 62% annual advance (to EUR 1.26 billion) in January.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 08:24
Business
Romania’s imports accelerate in February, deficit widens
10 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s exports increased by 8.0% year-on-year to EUR 5.89 billion in February, returning to robust growth rate after sluggish performance over the previous three months.

The concerns remain relevant, despite positive message conveyed by automakers Dacia and Ford, Rompetrol Rafinare refinery and other major exporters. Furthermore, the import and deficit figures consolidate expectations for imminent exchange rate re-alignment toward a weaker local currency.

Imports kept rising faster than exports, by 11.1% year-on-year to EUR 7.04 billion, in February. The steady growth of imports was supported by higher disposable incomes and real strengthening of the local currency versus the euro: the wages rose by some 14% year-on-year in January-February expressed in comparable prices (real terms), but they rose by 16% year-on-year when expressed in euros.

Sales of new cars, a large part of them from import, soared by 35% in the first quarter, local authorities reported. Sales of non-food goods also rose by double-digit rates in both January and February putting pressure on imports.

The trade deficit in February consequently widened by 30% year-on-year to EUR 1.15 billion, after the 62% annual advance (to EUR 1.26 billion) in January.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 April 2019
Politics
Romania’s justice minister rejects all candidates for general prosecutor after interview
09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
10 April 2019
Culture
Romanian film review – 30 Years Later: One World Romania
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates

Get in Touch with Us