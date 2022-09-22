Eurostat: Romania has highest share of self-employed people at risk of poverty and social exclusion in EU

More than 70% of self-employed people aged 18 years and over in Romania were at risk of poverty and social exclusion in 2021 - the highest share in the European Union (EU). Moreover, the country also experienced the highest increase from 2020 to 2021 (5.1 percentage points), according to data released by Eurostat.

Portugal and Estonia come next after Romania, but with much lower shares - 32.4% and 32.2%, respectively. The EU average was 23.6% in 2021, up from 22.6% the year before but still much lower than the figure registered in Romania, Biziday reported.

“In contrast, the poverty situation for the self-employed improved in 11 countries, with Ireland and Hungary reporting the highest decrease in such rates from 2020 to 2021 (-3.2 and -3.7 percentage points, respectively),” Eurostat said.

From 2020 to 2021, at risk of poverty or social exclusion rates decreased in the EU for the unemployed, pensioners and employees by 1.6, 0.6 and 0.3 percentage points, respectively.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Denys Kovtun/Dreamstime.com)