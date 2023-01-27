Romania receives EUR 220 mln grant from Switzerland to reduce disparities

The Romanian government recently approved the framework agreement between Romania and the Swiss Federal Council on the implementation of the second Swiss contribution to member states of the European Union for reducing economic and social disparities. The agreement was signed in December in Bucharest.

The framework agreement details the institutions in Romania and Switzerland responsible for implementing the Swiss contribution, the manner and principles of implementation, and the thematic areas in which support measures will be developed.

"Through this agreement, Romania will benefit from CHF 221.5 mln (EUR 220 mln) from the non-repayable financial contribution approved by the Swiss Parliament for economic and social cohesion for certain member states of the European Union," a government press release cited by Agerpres stated. The funds are meant to reduce social and economic disparities in the Union.

The contribution also aims to promote economic growth and social dialogue, reduce youth unemployment, manage migration and support integration, increase public safety and security, protect the environment and climate, consolidate social systems, and boost civic involvement and transparency.

"These funds will be allocated through the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Program, a bilateral implementation program. The period of eligibility for expenses related to supporting measures ends on December 3, 2029. Switzerland will have the right to visit, monitor, examine, and evaluate all activities and procedures related to the implementation of support measures, as Switzerland deems relevant," the press release concluded.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)