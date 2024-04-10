Romania present at Festival du Livre de Paris 2024

Romania participates in the Festival du Livre de Paris, a prestigious international event dedicated to books and literature, with a dedicated stand and a varied program of events, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced. The event takes place on April 12-14 at the Grand Palais Éphémère, in several other spaces in Paris, and partner bookstores.

Romania’s participation at the Festival du Livre with its own stand (B30) and series of events is organized by ICR through the National Book Center (CENNAC) and ICR Paris, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Embassy of Romania and the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Paris.

At the 2024 edition, Romania will also be present at the stand of the European Parliament and the EUNIC Paris cluster (B20).

“The motto of our presence at the Festival du Livre de Paris represents the invitation we address to everyone to discover works written in Romanian and to meet their authors and translators, as well as others, of French origin, who write about Romania: Osez, explorez, imaginez. Voyage dans la littérature roumaine/Dare, explore, imagine. Journey in Romanian literature,” said Liviu Jicman, president of the Romanian Cultural Institute.

The latest French editions of works of fiction and non-fiction, volumes of poetry, and comic books will be available for sale at Romania’s stand, thanks to the partnership with Paris Livres Événement, ICR said. Writers will hold signing sessions on each of the three days of the festival.

Further details are available here (in Romanian).

(Photo source: Icr.ro)