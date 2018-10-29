Romania extends procedure for corvette acquisition

Romania’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday, October 26, that the public purchase procedure for the four multirole corvettes that will endow the Navy will be extended until November 15.

The ministry explained that the assessment of the technical offers is ongoing and that it asked for some clarifications, local News.ro reported. The financial offers will only be opened after the evaluation of the technical offers will be completed.

The procedure started on March 1. The Romanian Government is looking to buy four multirole corvettes that will be built and equipped at a shipyard in Romania. Dutch group Damen, French Naval Group and Italian Fincantieri are competing for this contract estimated at EUR 1.6 billion. The corvettes should be delivered in seven years.

The contract also includes the refurbishment of the two frigates operated by the Romanian Navy.

