Romania, among EU countries least dependent on energy imports

Estonia, Denmark and Romania were the EU countries least dependent on energy imports based on 2016 data released by the European statistical office Eurostat.

The share of imports in the domestic energy consumption was only 6.8% in Estonia’s case, 13.9% for Denmark and 22.3% for Romania. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic also import less than a third of their energy.

The EU countries that depend most on energy imports were Malta, with a share of over 100% in 2016, due to stockpiling, Cyprus (96.2%) and Luxembourg (96.1%). Italy, Lithuania and Belgium also import over 75% of their energy.

