Romania could get EUR 900 mln from EU to cover damages due to floods

Romania could receive EUR 900 million from the European Union (EU) to cover the damages produced by the floods this summer. Several ministries have sent reports to Brussels related to the damages caused by the floods, Digi24.ro reported.

Only the damages caused to the hydro-technical facilities amounted to RON 1.2 billion (EUR 258 million), according to waters and forests minister Ioan Denes. However, in order to receive the money, which comes from a special EU fund, Romanian must report damages of at least EUR 900 million, or it doesn’t get anything, Denes explained.

The money needs to be spent within six months.

