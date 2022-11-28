The Romanian Government greenlighted the environment minister Barna Tánczos’s ambitious afforestation campaign of 56,000 hectares through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)’s funding – which he announced at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest, on Monday, November 28, together with Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă.

The new PNRR investment has a budget of over EUR 730 million to create 56,000 hectares of forest in areas vulnerable to climate change, urban and mini forests, hilly areas, and around towns by 2026.

EUR 500 million of the budget will be distributed towards new areas occupied by forests, EUR 100 million for areas with unfavorable weather and fire potential, EUR 95 million for forest curtains, EUR 30 million for urban forests, and EUR 5 million other for reforestation.

“We need forests, they are the most resilient to the effects of climate change and the most stable element in the instability caused by climate change. The forest is, without a doubt, the organism that can best fight these weather manifestations and contributes to the regulation of the climate,” says the environment minister.

“At the same time, we hope that those counties deficient in forests, especially in the south and east of the country, by implementing these programs, will increase their forested area,” the PM chimes in.

Under the newly adopted National Forestry Strategy, public and private landowners will be eligible for annual financial compensation for growing new plantations according to their establishment which will be carried out through MMAP’s computer program. For example, oak owners will receive up to EUR 14,900 per hectare while landowners in mountainous areas are eligible for EUR 9,658 for spruce, beech, and fir plantations, both without VAT.

“Regarding the acacia plantation, the total amount is EUR 10,620 per hectare, excluding VAT, of which they will receive EUR 5,060 excluding VAT for the establishment, and the maintenance is for 3 years,” the announcement reads.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eduard Goricev/Dreamstime.com)