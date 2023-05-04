Romania receives over EUR 1 bln from the EU in first months of 2023

Romania’s Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) recently announced that EU funds worth over EUR 1 billion have been transferred to Romania's accounts in the first months of 2023.

"In the last week, the management authorities of the operational programs for the period 2014-2020 transmitted to the Certification and Payment Authority within the Ministry of Finance, for certification and reimbursement, expenditure declarations worth a total of EUR 387.68 mln," MIPE said in a press release cited by Digi24.

Minister Marcel Boloş stated that overall Romania received reimbursements and financing from the EU worth around EUR 27 bln, which represents over 76% of the EU allocation for operational programs.

“From the start of 2023 until now, the value of contracts signed with beneficiaries by the management authorities of the operational programs amounts to EUR 1.4 bln, and these developments make us optimistic that we will exceed the 95% absorption rate threshold by the end of 2023," he said.

"From the beginning of 2022 until now, 4,226 funding contracts have been signed, with a total value of approximately EUR 4.6 bln. Of these, 1,862 funding contracts were signed in 2023, with a value of approximately EUR 1.4 bln. The total payments to beneficiaries amount to approximately EUR 21.3 bln," the ministry specified.

"To date, no sums have been disengaged for operational programs within the 2014-2020 financial exercise, as the value of payment applications submitted to the EC has covered the necessary expenses," the ministry also mentioned.

