Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 09:18
Politics
Romania targeted by most EU funds embezzlement investigations in 2019
11 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) concluded 11 investigations on EU fund embezzlement files in Romania of its total 100 cases finalized last year, according to the 2019 OLAF report.

Romania is followed by Italy, with nine cases, and three countries with seven investigations: Greece, Poland, and Bulgaria.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

OLAF recommended the recovery of EUR 485 million to the EU budget in all of its finalized cases last year. There is no breakdown by country for the money to be recovered, but a high-size case hosted by Romania suggests the country could lead in this ranking as well.

One particularly complex cross-border investigation focused on a project based in Romania. Working alongside the Romanian National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), OLAF uncovered a network of fraud and money-laundering activities linked to an EU-funded water supply and wastewater infrastructure project. The project, worth EUR 102 mln, was contracted by a local public water supply company.

Romania also features in several chapters regarding EU fund embezzlement: aquaculture farms in areas where there is no water, EU funds for preventing forest fires, or funds for wastewater management.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 09:18
Politics
Romania targeted by most EU funds embezzlement investigations in 2019
11 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) concluded 11 investigations on EU fund embezzlement files in Romania of its total 100 cases finalized last year, according to the 2019 OLAF report.

Romania is followed by Italy, with nine cases, and three countries with seven investigations: Greece, Poland, and Bulgaria.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

OLAF recommended the recovery of EUR 485 million to the EU budget in all of its finalized cases last year. There is no breakdown by country for the money to be recovered, but a high-size case hosted by Romania suggests the country could lead in this ranking as well.

One particularly complex cross-border investigation focused on a project based in Romania. Working alongside the Romanian National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), OLAF uncovered a network of fraud and money-laundering activities linked to an EU-funded water supply and wastewater infrastructure project. The project, worth EUR 102 mln, was contracted by a local public water supply company.

Romania also features in several chapters regarding EU fund embezzlement: aquaculture farms in areas where there is no water, EU funds for preventing forest fires, or funds for wastewater management.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content