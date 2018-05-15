Romania wants to sign EUR 2 bln EU funded projects for water supply and sewage

Romania’s EU Funds Ministry aims to approve projects worth at least EUR 2 billion in the water supply and wastewater management sector this year, according to Mihaela Toader, a state secretary within the ministry, local Agerpres reported.

She added that there are 30 projects in a draft stage in this sector, ten of which are in an advanced stage.

The official said that Romania is slow in completing such projects because of weak consultants, low involvement by beneficiaries, delays in getting the necessary permits and lack of support from local authorities in finding land and finding other financing sources.

Romania drew some EUR 3.5 billion worth of EU funds for water supply and wastewater management projects in the 2007-2013 financial exercise. The sums available for this sector in the current financial exercise total EUR 3 billion.

