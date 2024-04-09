Q1 data shows Romania's e-commerce market is slowing down

The volume of e-commerce deliveries in Romania (not including cross-border deliveries) increased by 4.7% y/y in Q1 compared to 5.6% y/y in the same period last year, according to the Innoship platform - part of the group Alsendo, one of the biggest players on the market of delivery management solutions dedicated to e-commerce stores in Central and Eastern Europe.

"The period of double-digit annual growth rates is probably over, and we must get used to it," said Daniel Nicolae, co-founder and CEO of Innoship, during the ZF eCommerce Summit 2024 event, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Regarding the dynamics of international deliveries among Romanian companies, the main countries for cross-border orders remain Hungary, Bulgaria, and Greece.

The deliveries to Hungary increased by 49% y/y in Q1, those to Bulgaria by 38% y/y, and those to Greece by 14% y/y.

