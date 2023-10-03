Romania’s Dracula Film Festival to take place in Brașov in October

Dracula Film Festival, now in its eleventh edition, will take place in Brașov, central Romania, between October 25-29, offering audiences European premieres, meetings with film directors, concerts, book launches, and panel discussions.

The festival boasts an uninterrupted annual tradition of providing cinephiles direct access to a wide variety of fantasy expressions, ranging from art films and documentaries to thrillers, science fiction, and horror.

In 2021, the Dracula Film Festival was included in a list compiled by Dread Central of the top 50 festivals of its genre in the world.

With over 3,000 new film productions from nearly 140 countries entered into the short and feature film competitions of the Dracula Film Festival, the international jury will face the difficult task of selecting the recipients of the trophies from a selection that reflects the great diversity of adult fantasy expressions, covering most of the sub-genres within this niche.

The most anticipated 10 premieres belong to the feature film competition, where jury members Aurélia Mengin (France, filmmaker, founder of the Meme Pas Peur festival), Chris Orgelt (Belgium, Head of Programming - Brussels IFFF), and Ottaviano Dell Acqua (Italy, actor, and stuntman) will have the challenging mission of designating the winner of the coveted Dracula Trophy 2023.

The selection of the 10 feature films was made by Ioan Big, the director of the Dracula Film Festival. Slasher, thriller, horror, and mystery movies are included, such as Puzzle Box (Australia), The Tourists. A Season in Hell (Argentina), A Normal Day (Spain), Zaman Dark (Lebanon), Agrinai (Malaezia), and many others.

Ten short films have been selected for the international competition, vying for the Little Dracula award, while five Romanian short films have been chosen for the Vlăduț (Little Vlad) award. The jury for the short film section consists of Ana Ștefania Andronic (visual artist), Andrei Cotruț (graphic designer, illustrator), and Sebastian M. Ceolca (film critic). The selection of short films was made by film critic Cristian Mărculescu.

All ten films in the feature film competition, as well as the films selected in the short film category, will be screened at Cinema Modern in Brașov with free admission from October 25 to 28. The schedule of screenings and activities at the Dracula Film Festival will be published soon on Draculafilm.ro.

(Photo source: the organizers)