Defense

Romania donates military protection equipment to Moldova

09 August 2023

Romania has donated military equipment to Moldova in support of the modernization of Moldova's defense structures, a donation marked by a visit made by the Romanian minister of defense.

Romanian minister of defense Angel Tîlvăr recently made an official visit to Chișinău, where he met with his counterpart, Anatolie Nosatîi, to discuss cooperation in the defense domain, as well as the challenges posed by Russia's aggression in the neighboring country, Ukraine, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

Tîlvăr guaranteed that Romania supports Moldova's pro-European path and participation in projects of the regional initiative South-Eastern Europe Defense Ministerial (SEDM) Process, where Romania holds the presidency through rotation from July 2023 to July 2025. 

"The Republic of Moldova is close to our heart. The defense cooperation between our countries has reached a very good level, and this only brings us joy and drives us to continue at this accelerated pace. [...] We are ready to provide specialized assistance and support to the National Army of the Republic of Moldova in multiple areas. The recent donation of individual ballistic protection equipment and off-road vehicles is a concrete example of our commitment to contribute to providing the necessary resources for the equipping of the National Army soldiers,” said the Romanian official, cited in the official press release.

The visit also marked the fact that Romania donated military equipment to Moldova, such as protective helmets, Kevlar bulletproof vests, off-road vehicles, and ballistic protection equipment, as support for the modernization of Moldova's defense structures. 

Concluding the bilateral discussions, the two ministers agreed to maintain a constant bilateral dialogue and to continue joint efforts dedicated to enhancing regional security and the Strategic Partnership between the two states.

(Photo source: MApN on Facebook)

1

