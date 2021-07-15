Romania to donate over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam

The Romanian government approved in its July 14 meeting the donation of 100,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, the Health Ministry announced. The donation is aimed at helping the Asian country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the Health Ministry's request, the Romanian government approved in today's meeting, July 14, the granting of humanitarian aid to Vietnam, to help it manage the COVID-19 epidemic. Humanitarian aid consists of 100,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine out of those purchased by the Ministry of Health and delivered by AstraZeneca," reads the ministry's statement, quoted by G4media.ro.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), or the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), will be in charge of transporting the vaccine doses to Vietnam.

About a week ago, the Romanian authorities also decided to donate over 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to the Republic of Moldova and 10,000 doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca to Georgia.

