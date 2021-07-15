Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Social

Romania to donate over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam

15 July 2021
The Romanian government approved in its July 14 meeting the donation of 100,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, the Health Ministry announced. The donation is aimed at helping the Asian country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the Health Ministry's request, the Romanian government approved in today's meeting, July 14, the granting of humanitarian aid to Vietnam, to help it manage the COVID-19 epidemic. Humanitarian aid consists of 100,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine out of those purchased by the Ministry of Health and delivered by AstraZeneca," reads the ministry's statement, quoted by G4media.ro.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), or the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), will be in charge of transporting the vaccine doses to Vietnam.

About a week ago, the Romanian authorities also decided to donate over 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to the Republic of Moldova and 10,000 doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca to Georgia.

(Photo source: Jesada Wongsa/Dreamstime.com)

10

