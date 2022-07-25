Price of electricity on Romania’s day-ahead-market triples YoY in June

The price of electricity on the day-ahead-market (DAM) in Romania rose in June by 200% compared to the same month of 2021, to RON 1,138 per MWh in 2022 from RON 378 per MWh in 2021, according to the monthly report posted by OPCOM - the operator of the national power trading platform.

The total value of transactions reached RON 2.5 bln in June, up 207% compared to the same month last year, Agerpres reported.

On the other hand, the volume of transactions decreased marginally by 1%, up to 2.15 TWh.

The volume of transactions accounted for 52% of the end-user consumption in June, 2.6pp up from last year.

