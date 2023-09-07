Romania’s Culture Ministry buys Nicolae Grigorescu painting

The Ministry of Culture announced that, by exercising its right of pre-emption, it purchased the Bretonă lucrând (La fereastră) painting by national painter Nicolae Grigorescu, which thus returns to the Romanian state heritage. It will be included in the National Museum of Art’s collection.

The oil painting on wood dates from the 1876-1886 period.

“It is a success that, today, after 40 years in which it was found at the National Art Museum of Romania and after other years in which it was part of a private collection as a result of retrocession, this work of art returns to the museum to be admired by all art lovers,” the ministry said.

According to the same source, the national cultural heritage also includes several other emblematic artworks signed by Nicolae Grigorescu, with the theme of oxcarts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cultura.ro)