Culture

Romania’s Culture Ministry buys Nicolae Grigorescu painting

07 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Culture announced that, by exercising its right of pre-emption, it purchased the Bretonă lucrând (La fereastră) painting by national painter Nicolae Grigorescu, which thus returns to the Romanian state heritage. It will be included in the National Museum of Art’s collection.

The oil painting on wood dates from the 1876-1886 period.

“It is a success that, today, after 40 years in which it was found at the National Art Museum of Romania and after other years in which it was part of a private collection as a result of retrocession, this work of art returns to the museum to be admired by all art lovers,” the ministry said.

According to the same source, the national cultural heritage also includes several other emblematic artworks signed by Nicolae Grigorescu, with the theme of oxcarts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cultura.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

Romania’s Culture Ministry buys Nicolae Grigorescu painting

07 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Culture announced that, by exercising its right of pre-emption, it purchased the Bretonă lucrând (La fereastră) painting by national painter Nicolae Grigorescu, which thus returns to the Romanian state heritage. It will be included in the National Museum of Art’s collection.

The oil painting on wood dates from the 1876-1886 period.

“It is a success that, today, after 40 years in which it was found at the National Art Museum of Romania and after other years in which it was part of a private collection as a result of retrocession, this work of art returns to the museum to be admired by all art lovers,” the ministry said.

According to the same source, the national cultural heritage also includes several other emblematic artworks signed by Nicolae Grigorescu, with the theme of oxcarts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cultura.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover
14 August 2023
Macro
Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July
10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest