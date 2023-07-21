Romania will use EUR 400 mln cohesion funds to help Ukrainian refugees

Romanian Government spokesman Mihai Constantin announced on July 20 that EUR 400 million would be paid to Romania to compensate for the aid given to Ukrainian neighbours who chose Romania as a destination or transit after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, Bursa.ro reported.

The money will be earmarked from Romania's Human Capital Operational Program 2014-2020.

The government's spokesman specified that this mechanism would be managed primarily by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in collaboration with other ministries.

The government discussed on July 20, in the first reading, the draft ordinance that operationalizes financing from European funds worth EUR 400 million to cover/settle the expenses made by the Romanian state in the effort to support Ukrainian citizens refugees in Romania, reads a press release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)